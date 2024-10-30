News & Insights

Doubleview Capital Secures $1.8M for Exploration

October 30, 2024 — 12:08 pm EDT

Doubleview Capital (TSE:DBG) has released an update.

Doubleview Gold Corp has successfully closed its second tranche of a private placement, raising a total of $1,833,270. The funds will support ongoing exploration projects, including the polymetallic Hat Project in British Columbia. This financial boost highlights Doubleview’s commitment to advancing its exploration and development activities.

