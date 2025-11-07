DoubleVerify Shares Plunge 19% After Q3 Results Miss And Weak Outlook

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) fell 19.14% to $8.87, down $2.10, after reporting third-quarter 2025 results that missed investor expectations despite double-digit revenue growth.

The company posted $188.6 million in revenue, up 11 percent year over year, with adjusted EBITDA of $65.9 million, representing a 35 percent margin.

DoubleVerify also unveiled a series of product updates, including new AI-based ad verification tools, streaming TV transparency solutions, and a partnership with Roku to improve ad performance and eliminate invalid traffic in connected TV campaigns.

On Thursday, DV opened at $10.90, reached a high of $11.08, and a low of $8.79, compared to a previous close of $10.97 on the NYSE. Trading volume was significantly above average. The stock's 52-week range is $6.40 - $17.74.

