Markets
DV

DoubleVerify Shares Plunge 19% After Q3 Results Miss And Weak Outlook

November 07, 2025 — 12:03 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) fell 19.14% to $8.87, down $2.10, after reporting third-quarter 2025 results that missed investor expectations despite double-digit revenue growth.

The company posted $188.6 million in revenue, up 11 percent year over year, with adjusted EBITDA of $65.9 million, representing a 35 percent margin.

DoubleVerify also unveiled a series of product updates, including new AI-based ad verification tools, streaming TV transparency solutions, and a partnership with Roku to improve ad performance and eliminate invalid traffic in connected TV campaigns.

On Thursday, DV opened at $10.90, reached a high of $11.08, and a low of $8.79, compared to a previous close of $10.97 on the NYSE. Trading volume was significantly above average. The stock's 52-week range is $6.40 - $17.74.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.