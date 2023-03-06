Markets
DoubleVerify Sets Secondary Offering Of 12.5 Mln Shares; Stock Down In Pre-market

March 06, 2023 — 07:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV), a software company, said on Monday that it has launched a secondary offering of 12.5 million shares by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. and Providence Butternut Co-Investment L.P.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.875 million shares from Providence.

DoubleVerify noted that it will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are serving as the underwriters in the offering.

DV is trading down by 2.92 percent at $26.90 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

