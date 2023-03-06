DoubleVerify Sets Secondary Offering Of 12.5 Mln Shares; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV), a software company, said on Monday that it has launched a secondary offering of 12.5 million shares by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. and Providence Butternut Co-Investment L.P.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.875 million shares from Providence.

DoubleVerify noted that it will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are serving as the underwriters in the offering.

DV is trading down by 2.92 percent at $26.90 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.