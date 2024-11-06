DoubleVerify reports Q3 EPS 10c, consensus 7c

Reports Q3 revenue $169.6M, consensus $168.84M. “We delivered a strong third quarter, expanding our product and channel capabilities while achieving the largestglobal marketshare gains in DoubleVerify’s (DV) history,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We expanded our measurement solutions across multiple channels and won a majority of the enterprise RFPs across advertisers, platforms, and publishers in the third quarter, firmly solidifying DV’s position as the premier protection and performance partner for the world’s largest businesses. This success underscores DV’s unique ability to drive trust and efficiency across the digital advertising ecosystem, as we now have established enterprise relationships with the largest CPG, technology, retail, pharma, and media companies in the world. Looking ahead, we are focused on innovations like our upcoming social media activation, which will further expand our addressable market. Building on sustained double-digit growth across all three revenue lines, our solutions continue to resonate, empowering the advertising ecosystem to maximize efficiency, reduce waste, and safeguard brand equity.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.