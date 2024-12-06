DoubleVerify price target raised to $27 from $23 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the firm’s price target on DoubleVerify (DV) to $27 from $23 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. With software “back in favor again,” valuation levels have now caught up to historical averages, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says there could be further upside as estimates have not moved higher yet and as base valuations shift out another year to 2026.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.