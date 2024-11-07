DoubleVerify price target lowered to $30 from $36 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Michael Graham lowered the firm’s price target on DoubleVerify (DV) to $30 from $36 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported solid Q3 results, with revenue in line with expectations while adusted EBITDA was decidedly above guidance.
