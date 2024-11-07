News & Insights

Stocks
DV

DoubleVerify price target lowered to $25 from $33 at JMP Securities

November 07, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities lowered the firm’s price target on DoubleVerify (DV) to $25 from $33 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following “mixed earnings,” as Q3 revenue came in slightly above consensus while Q4 revenue guidance came in 4% below consensus. DoubleVerify’s industry is consolidating to “a true duopoly” while shares have near-term support as Integral Ad Science (IAS) is reportedly being considered as a takeout candidate, which should create a floor for valuation, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DV
IAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.