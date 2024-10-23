DoubleVerify price target lowered to $21 from $30 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on DoubleVerify (DV) to $21 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is also lowering its 2025/2026 estimates for DoubleVerify, as the troubled retail/CPG customer cohort will likely underperform the rest of the business next year. However, Piper sees the Q3earnings callas a potential clearing event for DoubleVerify’s stock.
