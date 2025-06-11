Markets
DoubleVerify Lifts Q2, Annual Revenue Guidance; Stock Up Over 12% In Pre-Market

June 11, 2025 — 09:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV), a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, on Wednesday revised up its second quarter and annual revenue outlook.  

For the second quarter, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $52 million to $56 million, compared with the earlier outlook of $48 million to $52 million.

Revenue is now anticipated to be in the range of $180 million to $184 million, higher than the previous guidance of $169 million to $173 million.

For the full year, DoubleVerify still anticipates adjusted EBITDA growth of around 32 percent, unchanged from the previous outlook of around 32 percent.

The company now projects annual revenue growth of approximately 13 percent, higher than the earlier expectation of around 10 percent.

DV was up by 12.19% at $16.75 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

