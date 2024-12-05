DoubleVerify initiated with an Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage of DoubleVerify (DV) with an Outperform rating and $24 price target as the firm initiated coverage of sic companies in the advertising technology space. In AdTech, the firm believes DoubleVerify’s strong market position and expanding margin profile justify its premium valuation relative to its peers, the analyst tells investors. Its platform offers a critical solution for ensuring campaign success as advertisers continue to prioritize measurable and verified outcomes, the analyst added.
