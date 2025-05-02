DoubleVerify Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 13.33% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.50.

The perception of DoubleVerify Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $24.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $24.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $18.50 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.50 $20.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Neutral $14.00 $20.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $16.00 $24.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $25.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $20.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of DoubleVerify Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DoubleVerify Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoubleVerify Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into DoubleVerify Holdings's Background

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. Its solutions provide advertisers with unbiased data analytics that enable them to increase the effectiveness, quality, and return on their digital advertising investments. Its DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary metric of digital media quality, measures whether a digital ad was delivered in a brand-suitable environment, fully viewable, by a real person, and in the intended geography. The company's software interface, DV Pinnacle, delivers these metrics to customers in real time, allowing them to access critical performance data on their digital transactions. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and also has a presence in Germany, Singapore, France, Canada, Japan, and other countries.

DoubleVerify Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, DoubleVerify Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.68% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: DoubleVerify Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

