DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.58 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $5.64 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.1% to $96.72 million from $67.59 million last year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $4.58 Mln. vs. $5.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $96.72 Mln vs. $67.59 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $101 to $103 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $439 to $445 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.