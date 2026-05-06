DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.41 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $2.36 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.65 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $180.82 million from $165.06 million last year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.41 Mln. vs. $2.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $180.82 Mln vs. $165.06 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 199 M To $ 205 M Full year revenue guidance: $ 810 M To $ 826 M

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