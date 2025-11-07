DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $10.20 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $18.20 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.07 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $188.62 million from $169.56 million last year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.20 Mln. vs. $18.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $188.62 Mln vs. $169.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $207 - $211 Mln

