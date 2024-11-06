DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.20 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $13.35 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $169.56 million from $143.97 million last year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $18.20 Mln. vs. $13.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $169.56 Mln vs. $143.97 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $194 to $200 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $660 to $666 Mln

