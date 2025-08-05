DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.76 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $7.47 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to $189.02 million from $155.89 million last year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.76 Mln. vs. $7.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $189.02 Mln vs. $155.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $188 - $192 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.