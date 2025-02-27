DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Announces Decline In Full Year Income

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) revealed a profit for full year that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $56.23 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $71.47 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.7% to $656.85 million from $572.54 million last year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.23 Mln. vs. $71.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $656.85 Mln vs. $572.54 Mln last year.

