DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Price Target Decreased by 22.66% to 14.44

The average one-year price target for DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) has been revised to $14.44 / share. This is a decrease of 22.66% from the prior estimate of $18.67 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.59% from the latest reported closing price of $10.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleVerify Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV is 0.21%, an increase of 10.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 185,773K shares. The put/call ratio of DV is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 18,291K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,291K shares , representing a decrease of 43.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 19.23% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,034K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,676K shares , representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,588K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,611K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 25.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,465K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,661K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 3,739K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 20.20% over the last quarter.

