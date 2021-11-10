DoubleVerify Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.49, changing hands as high as $37.53 per share. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DV's low point in its 52 week range is $27.16 per share, with $48.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.