DOUBLEVERIFY Earnings Results: $DV Reports Quarterly Earnings

DOUBLEVERIFY ($DV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $165,060,000, beating estimates of $157,578,381 by $7,481,619.

DOUBLEVERIFY Insider Trading Activity

DOUBLEVERIFY insiders have traded $DV stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA DESMOND sold 37,500 shares for an estimated $749,317

NICOLA T ALLAIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 34,662 shares for an estimated $726,064 .

. MARK ZAGORSKI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 705 shares for an estimated $10,786

DOUBLEVERIFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of DOUBLEVERIFY stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOUBLEVERIFY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

DOUBLEVERIFY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Marok from Raymond James set a target price of $16.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $20.0 on 02/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.