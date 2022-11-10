DoubleVerify Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 10 Mln Shares At $26.40/shr

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 10 million shares of its common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P., Providence Public Master L.P. and Providence Butternut Co-Investment L.P. at a price to the public of $26.40 per share.

The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2022. The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.50 million shares of common stock from Providence.

DoubleVerify noted that it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

