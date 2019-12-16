DoubleLine's Philip Barach to retire in April -client letter

Markets

DoubleLine Capital's Philip Barach, a founding partner and co-portfolio manager of the firm's flagship product, the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, will retire April 30, 2020, according to a DoubleLine client letter.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is DoubleLine Capital's largest fund with $55.1 billion in assets, invested in products such as mortgage-backed securities (MBS), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and asset-backed securities (ABS). DoubleLine Capital manages $149 billion in total assets.

The announcement was in a letter from Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach celebrating the firm's tenth anniversary.

