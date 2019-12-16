DoubleLine's Philip Barach to retire in April -client letter

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital's Philip Barach, a founding partner and co-portfolio manager of the firm's flagship product, the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund DBLTX.O, will retire April 30, 2020, according to a DoubleLine client letter.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is DoubleLine Capital's largest fund with $55.1 billion in assets, invested in products such as mortgage-backed securities (MBS), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and asset-backed securities (ABS). DoubleLine Capital manages $149 billion in total assets.

The announcement was in a letter from Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach celebrating the firm's tenth anniversary.

(Reporting by Megan Davies Editing by Chris Reese)

((megan.davies@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6190;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.