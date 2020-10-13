DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that DLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.1, the dividend yield is 7.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLY was $18.1, representing a -11.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.34 and a 27.11% increase over the 52 week low of $14.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

