DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that DLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.76, the dividend yield is 7.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLY was $19.76, representing a -1.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.10 and a 19.69% increase over the 52 week low of $16.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLY Dividend History page.

