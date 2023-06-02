DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.30%, the lowest has been 7.00%, and the highest has been 10.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=152).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLY is 0.35%, a decrease of 20.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.29% to 12,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,728K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLY by 20.09% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 747K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLY by 104,532.81% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 734K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLY by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Herr Investment Group holds 704K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLY by 137,566.75% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 675K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLY by 87.44% over the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The Fund may invest in debt securities and other income producing investments of issuers anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets, and may invest in investments of any credit quality.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.