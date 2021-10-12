DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2021

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that DBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.69, the dividend yield is 6.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DBL was $19.69, representing a -3.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.35 and a 6.37% increase over the 52 week low of $18.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dbl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.