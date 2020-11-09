DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that DBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.22, the dividend yield is 6.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DBL was $19.22, representing a -9.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.20 and a 29.86% increase over the 52 week low of $14.80.

