DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that DBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.46, the dividend yield is 6.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DBL was $19.46, representing a -4.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.35 and a 3.37% increase over the 52 week low of $18.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dbl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

