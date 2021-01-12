DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -77.87% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DBL was $19.14, representing a -9.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.20 and a 29.32% increase over the 52 week low of $14.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

