DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Declares $0.11 Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.13%, the lowest has been 6.20%, and the highest has been 9.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBL is 0.20%, a decrease of 16.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.20% to 6,600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 2,516K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBL by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Herr Investment Group holds 382K shares.

R.P. Boggs holds 254K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBL by 14.79% over the last quarter.

Aviance Capital Partners holds 231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing a decrease of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBL by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 90.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBL by 906.37% over the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high total investment return by providing a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund cannot assure you that it will achieve its investment objective.

