DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that DSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.51, the dividend yield is 10.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DSL was $16.51, representing a -21.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.14 and a 59.52% increase over the 52 week low of $10.35.

DSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$21.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DSL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 11.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DSL at 1.12%.

