DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that DSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.88, the dividend yield is 11.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DSL was $15.88, representing a -24.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.14 and a 53.43% increase over the 52 week low of $10.35.

DSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$21.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

