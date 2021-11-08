DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that DSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.51, the dividend yield is 7.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DSL was $17.51, representing a -5.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.55 and a 11.32% increase over the 52 week low of $15.73.

DSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). DSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$21.49.

