DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.23, the dividend yield is 7.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DSL was $18.23, representing a -0.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.37 and a 50.54% increase over the 52 week low of $12.11.

DSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$21.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DSL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DSL as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 9.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DSL at 4.31%.

