DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.83, the dividend yield is 7.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DSL was $17.83, representing a -3.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.48 and a 72.27% increase over the 52 week low of $10.35.

DSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$21.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DSL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DSL as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 31.76% over the last 100 days. YYY has the highest percent weighting of DSL at 4.41%.

