DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.122 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.53, the dividend yield is 8.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DSL was $16.53, representing a -21.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.14 and a 59.71% increase over the 52 week low of $10.35.

DSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$21.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DSL Dividend History page.

