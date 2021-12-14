DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.521 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.81, the dividend yield is 37.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DSL was $16.81, representing a -9.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.55 and a 3.98% increase over the 52 week low of $16.17.

DSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). DSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$21.49.

