Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.25%, the lowest has been 6.28%, and the highest has been 12.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doubleline Income Solutions Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSL is 0.14%, an increase of 37.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 22,508K shares. The put/call ratio of DSL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 3,355K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSL by 2.95% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSL by 1.11% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,045K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSL by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 950K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 11.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSL by 104,554.63% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 942K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSL by 89.03% over the last quarter.

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.