DoubleLine ETF Trust - DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (DMBS) Declares $0.17 Dividend

DoubleLine ETF Trust - DoubleLine Mortgage ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.17 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.59%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 0.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=14).

The current dividend yield is 26.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gradient Investments holds 1,821K shares.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management holds 35K shares.

Cravens & Co Advisors holds 24K shares.

Harbor Investment Advisory holds 0K shares.

