DCMB

DoubleLine ETF Trust - DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCMB) Declares $0.18 Dividend

September 02, 2023 — 05:12 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

DoubleLine ETF Trust - DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.18 per share ($2.17 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 2.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=18).

The current dividend yield is 5.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DCMB / DoubleLine ETF Trust - DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Diversified holds 222K shares.

Curi Wealth Management holds 126K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 5K shares.

