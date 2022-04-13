DoubleLine and Barclays Team Up to Market & Distribute ETFs

DoubleLine and Barclays have announced a strategic partnership to market and distribute exchange traded funds under DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP.

"The pairing of our complementary skill sets and resources in the ETF space will write, I'm sure, a productive new chapter in our now decade-long collaboration," said DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach in a news release.

Barclays group chief executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan added in the release: "We are pleased to be bringing our structuring and funds expertise to this partnership with DoubleLine and are excited to be helping launch these new ETFs. Through our long-standing partnership with Professor Robert Shiller, these new products will drive further development of the ETF landscape and enable more investors to use these products to assist in achieving their financial goals."

Last month, DoubleLine announced the establishment of the DoubleLine ETF Trust and the April 5 launch of its first ETFs, the DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: DBND) and the DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSE Arca: DCPE), on NYSE Arca.

As DoubleLine Group president Ron Redell explained at the time, the DoubleLine ETF platform was formed to serve a suite of ETFs to investors and advisors with a preference for ETFs among '40 Act funds.

