DoubleDown Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, ARPDAU Up Y/Y

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI first-quarter 2025 earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Following the results, the company’s shares declined nearly 2% in the after-hours trading session yesterday.



The company’s results were hurt by dismal social casino/free-to-play games revenues.

Inside the Headlines of DDI’s Q1 Results

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 48 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 12.7%. In the prior-year quarter, it reported an EPS of 61 cents. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Revenues of $83.5 million also missed the consensus mark of $84 million. The top line declined 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. SuprNation iGaming operations contributed $13.2 million (up 59% year over year) to the quarter’s revenues. However, revenues from the social casino/free-to-play games were $70.3 million in the quarter, down 12% year over year.



Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the company’s social casino/free-to-play games increased to $1.29 from $1.26 reported a year ago. The average monthly revenue per payer for the social casino/free-to-play games decreased 1.8% year over year to $276.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

DDI’s Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $30.8 million from $32.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 20 basis points to 36.9% year over year.



Total operating expenses decreased year over year to $53.9 million from $57 million. This decline was primarily due to a decrease in cost of revenues resulting from lower revenues and reduced research and development expenses, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

DDI’s Financial Information

As of March 31, 2025, DoubleDown had cash and cash equivalents of $365.7 million compared with $334.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



At the end of the first quarter, net cash from operating activities was $41.1 million compared with $35.7 million in the year-ago period.

Zacks Rank of DDI

DoubleDown currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

