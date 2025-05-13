Stocks
DDI

DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE Earnings Results: $DDI Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 13, 2025 — 04:32 pm EDT

DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE ($DDI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, missing estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $83,490,000, missing estimates of $85,792,763 by $-2,302,763.

DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of DOUBLEDOWN INTERACTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. added 154,087 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,608,668
  • SANCTUARY ADVISORS, LLC removed 122,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,282,032
  • WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 56,350 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $588,294
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 48,244 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $503,667
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 33,953 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $354,469
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 26,743 shares (+129.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,196
  • GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 24,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,847

