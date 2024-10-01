DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Surges 11.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) shares rallied 11.9% in the last trading session to close at $16.50. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The addition of new meta features to its flagship app, including DoubleDown Casino, appears to be driving positive investor sentiment.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $83.49 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For DoubleDown Interactive, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DDI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

DoubleDown Interactive is a member of the Zacks Gaming industry. One other stock in the same industry, Wynn Resorts (WYNN), finished the last trading session 1.8% lower at $95.88. WYNN has returned 27% over the past month.

For Wynn , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.2% over the past month to $1.17. This represents a change of +18.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Wynn currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

