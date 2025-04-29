DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 13, 2025

DoubleDown Interactive will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025, followed by a public conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. announced that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2025 on May 13, 2025, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET for the public, where management will discuss the financial results and provide a business update, followed by a Q&A session. Participants can register for the call to receive dial-in details and access codes. A replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website. DoubleDown Interactive is a prominent developer and publisher of digital games, known for its social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, and operates real-money iGaming sites in Europe through its subsidiary, SuprNation.

Potential Positives

DoubleDown Interactive is set to release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The company will host a conference call and webcast that is open to the general public, reflecting its willingness to engage with stakeholders and foster investor relations.

The announcement highlights the company’s ongoing growth and development in the digital gaming sector, particularly with its flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, which continues to attract a large player base.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the first quarter financial results being released after market close might indicate potentially poor performance, as companies often choose to release such results during or before market hours when they are confident about their earnings.

The fact that a conference call will include a question-and-answer session may suggest that stakeholders have concerns requiring clarification, which could reflect uncertainty in the company's performance and outlook.

The need for registration prior to the call could indicate a lack of accessibility, potentially limiting shareholder engagement and transparency regarding company performance.

FAQ

When will DoubleDown Interactive release its Q1 2025 financial results?

DoubleDown Interactive will release its Q1 2025 financial results after the market closes on May 13, 2025.

How can I access the DoubleDown conference call?

You can access the conference call by registering through the provided link for the DoubleDown First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

What time is the DoubleDown Interactive Q1earnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on May 13, 2025.

Will there be a webcast for theearnings call

Yes, a simultaneous webcast will be available on the DoubleDown Investor Relations page and the provided link.

How can I find the replay of theearnings call

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $DDI stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“



DoubleDown



” or the “



Company



”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, announced today that it will release its 2025 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. On the call, DoubleDown management will review the Company’s financial results and provide a business update, followed by a question-and-answer session.





To access the call, please use the following link:



DoubleDown First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call



. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.





A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at:



DoubleDown First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast



, or via the Investor Relations page of the DoubleDown website at



ir.doubledowninteractive.com



. A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.









About DoubleDown Interactive









DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company’s flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. The Company’s SuprNation subsidiary operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.







Company Contact:







Joe Sigrist





ir@doubledown.com





+1 (206) 773-2266





Chief Financial Officer





https://www.doubledowninteractive.com







Investor Relations Contact:







Joseph Jaffoni or Richard Land





JCIR





+1 (212) 835-8500





DDI@jcir.com



