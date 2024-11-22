Double Standard Inc. Sees Strong Growth in 2024

Double Standard, Inc. (JP:3925) has released an update.
Double Standard Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 14% increase in net sales and a significant 42.9% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners rose by 25.8%, reflecting strong business operations and effective strategies. This positive trajectory indicates a promising outlook for the fiscal year ending in March 2025.
