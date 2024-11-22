News & Insights

Stocks

Double Standard Inc. Sees Strong Growth in 2024

November 22, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Double Standard, Inc. (JP:3925) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Double Standard Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 14% increase in net sales and a significant 42.9% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners rose by 25.8%, reflecting strong business operations and effective strategies. This positive trajectory indicates a promising outlook for the fiscal year ending in March 2025.

For further insights into JP:3925 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.