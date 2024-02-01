Double Digit Weakness for Early Thursday Soybean Action

Soybeans are trading 9 to 12 cents weaker in Chicago ahead of the weekly USDA Export Sales report. Soybean futures firmed up through the afternoon and ended Wednesday with gains of as much as 5 ½ cents. Some month end short covering appeared, with preliminary OI down 7,163 contract. Soymeal futures ended the day up by as much as 1.5% across the nearby contracts. Soy oil futures also firmed up but closed the day mixed within 5 points of UNCH on Wednesday.

Traders are expecting USDA’s FAS to report between 500k MT and 1.05 MMT of soybean export sales for the week that ended 1/25.

EIA released official biodiesel and renewable diesel production and capacity numbers for November on Wednesday. Renewable diesel was up 6% from a year ago at 224 million gallons, but still well down from the record set in September (251 million gallons). Bean oil use as the feedstock improved to 36.2% but is still down due to competition (see below).

USDA will release the monthly Fats & Oils report after the close. Trade estimates for December soybean crush average 206 million bushels, with a couple estimates at 207. Soy oil stocks are on average expected to build to 1.764 billion pounds due to the higher crush rate and a recent tendency for biofuels refiners to utilize imported used cooking oil instead of bean oil.

Anec estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 2.49 MMT for the month of January. That is up from 940k MT during Jan ’23. Meal shipments were projected at 1.76 MMT vs 1.43 MMT last year.

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $12.22 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 11 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.64 1/8, up 25 1/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $12.32 3/4, up 5 cents, currently down 10 cents

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $12.41 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 9 3/4 cents

