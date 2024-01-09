Double Digit Turnaround Tuesday in Wheat Futures

Wheat futures closed the session with double digit rallies for winter wheat, though 2 to 3 cent gains for HRS. SRW closed 12 ½ to 13 ¾ cents higher with gains of over 2%, leaving the March contract at a net weekly 6 cent loss. KC wheat ended with Tuesday gains of 11 to 12 cents leaving the March contract at a net 1c loss for the week. Oats Futures Prices were 4% to 5% higher on the day leading March to a 26c gain for the week’s move.

The weekly Export Inspections data had 491,074 MT of wheat shipped during the week that ended 1/4. The season’s total reached 10.13 MMT in the weekly reports. Official Census data had November wheat exports at 1.331 MMT. That was up 17% from Nov ’22, and left the Q2 export total at 155.8 mbu. That compares to 160 mbu in Q1 and 205.2 mbu during Q2 last season.

Pre-report survey results show the trade is looking to see USDA cut projected U.S. wheat carryout slightly to 658.7 mbu at the average. Respondents’ ranges vary from 29 mbu tighter to 22 mbu looser than the Dec figure.

Egypt’s GASC is tendering for wheat, with results expected later today. Ukraine wheat exports since July 1 have totaled 7.8 MMT, down 9% from year ago (when the official BSGI corridor was still open).

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.10, up 13 3/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.22 1/2, up 13 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.27, up 11 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.05 1/2, up 3 cents,

