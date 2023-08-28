Double Digit Soybean Rally Out of Weekend

The soybean market ended with double digit gains of as much as 18 cents. Nov closed above the $14 mark for the first time since July. Soymeal prices $2.20 to $3.80 higher. Soybean Oil futures closed 6 to 17 points higher on day.

USDA reported 9% of the soybean crop has yet to set pods, compared to 10% on average. 5% of the crop was dropping leaves compared to 6% on average. The weekly report had soy conditions 2 points lower on the Brugler500 for the week to 350. MI dropped the most with a 27 point drop to 336 on the index. KS remains the lowest rated at 302 on the Brugler500.

USDA reported a 296k MT 23/24 soybean sale this morning to unknown destinations.

Save for Hurricane Franklin’s rainfall along the East Coast, NOAA has dry conditions for the entire central U.S.

The weekly USDA Export Sales report had 322,149 MT of soybean exports for the week that ended 8/24. That was near even with the week prior but down from 510k MT during the same week last year. Total bean shipments reached51.87 MMT as of 8/24 or 1.906 bbu.

BAGE reported 55% of soy crush facilities were idle through July, citing the drought reduced domestic supply. BAGE estimates crush to run at 30% capacity by December through 23/24 harvest.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.95 1/4, up 14 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.89 1/8, up 15 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $14.05 3/4, up 18 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $14.16 1/2, up 17 1/4 cents,

