Double Digit Red Day for Beans

Soybean futures closed the Thursday session with 16 op 21 ¼ cent losses ending with Nov just a penny and a half off the low. Soymeal futures closed the session down by $4.30 to $6.30/ton. Soybean Oil futures settled 2 to 16 points lower.

USDA announced a private 132k MT new crop bean sale to China this morning.

The weekly Export Sales data had old crop bean business at 50,665 MT of net cancelations. That came as China’s 52.6k MT purchase was offset by cancelations from Mexico and unknown. The trade was looking for old crop sales of 50k MT to 300k MT going in. The accumulated commitments at 53.42 MMT or 1.963 bbu. New crop business came in at 1.124 MMT which was within the expected range and included 575k MT of previously announced business. The total forward book sits at 12.9 MMT, compared to 20.5 MMT LY.

Export Sales data for the products had 61.7k MT of old crop meal sales, with 325k MT sold for 23/24 delivery. The trade was looking for 400k MT at the top end. Soy oil sales were reported at 1,524 MT for old crop. Total 22/23 commitments were 12.8 MMT for the meal and 131.4k MT for the oil as of 8/24.

Anec estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 7.37 MMT for August, up from 5.05 MMT in Aug ’22. Meal shipments were 1.9 MMT, compared to 1.7 MMT LY.

A Farm Futures survey about tentative 2024 planting intentions shows US farmers planning a 2.3% expansion, to ~85.4 million acres.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.60, down 21 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.41 1/2, down 24 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.68 3/4, down 18 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.82, down 17 3/4 cents,

